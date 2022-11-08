Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Constable Rajini Kumar aspired to become SI

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Rajni Kumar (File Photo). The Constable nurtured an aspiration to become a police sub-inspector had even cleared the cleared the preliminary exam for which results were declared last month

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Constable Sura Rajini Kumar, who died of a gunshot injury after his gun discharged accidentally in Koutala station, nurtured an aspiration to become a police sub-inspector had even cleared the cleared the preliminary exam for which results were declared last month.

“Rajini Kumar was preparing to appear for physical test and mains examination to be held soon. He would have easily got selected as he was a sincere and determined constable. He used to be jovial and friendly with fellow policemen,” recalled TSSP 13th Battalion commandant M Ramakrishna.

Upon learning about the incident, Ramakrishna rushed to a private hospital in Karimnagar where Rajini Kumar breathed his last while undergoing treatment. He said that all benefits would be extended from the department to the parents of the constable. He added that the kin of Rajini Kumar would be provided with employment under compassionate grounds.

Meanwhile, parents Sura Komuraiah and Laxmi said that their dreams were shattered following the death of their only son. They stated that they were pinning their hopes on him. “We thought he would crack the job of SI and marry a girl soon and take care of us. But, our hopes are dashed”, they bemoaned upon receiving the body of Rajini Kumar at Batwanpalli village in Bellampalli where final rites were held.