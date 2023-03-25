Telangana: Four killed in separate accidents in Khammam

In an incident two of the three youngsters travelling on a motorbike were killed when the bike skidded and hit the flyover railing.

01:10 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Khammam: Four persons died in separate road accidents in Khammam on Saturday.

In an incident that occurred during the wee hours on a flyover near Church compound area, two of the three youngsters travelling on a motorbike were killed when the bike skidded and hit the flyover railing.

P Uday Kumar (21) and P Siva (21) of Medipalli village of Mudigonda mandal in the district were going to Church compound. Another youth, P Ravinder who was injured grievously was being treated at a hospital in Khammam.

In another accident at the ring road centre at Wyra, a couple was killed on the spot when a speeding coal tipper hit the motorbike. R Subhash (45) and Roja (40) of Sathupalli were going to Hyderabad when the incident took place.