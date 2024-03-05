Telangana: Four lodges booked for illegal activities in Nirmal

Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila said cases were registered against Himaja, Akshara, Srikrishna and Harahara lodges located in Basar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 08:00 PM

Nirmal: Four lodges in Basara were booked on charges of anti-social activities, following inspections by police on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila, in a statement, said cases were registered against Himaja, Akshara, Srikrishna and Harahara lodges located in Basar. He said the lodges were found to be involved in illegal activities during surprise inspections. Mudhole Inspector G Mallesh and Basar Sub-Inspector Ganesh took part in the inspections.

Police advised the managements of the lodges to collect a copy of Aadhar card of customers before allocating a room. They told the lodges to inform police about persons who hire lodges for illegal activities. Sources said that certain lodges were allowing prostitution and boozing bringing disrepute to Basar and causing inconvenience to devotees.