Telangana: Fresh academic year for degree courses to begin in July

Due to the Covid pandemic, higher educational institutions had to defer the commencement of the fresh academic year to September for last couple of years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The State Universities which focused on the academic recovery post the Covid-19 pandemic, have decided to commence the next academic year i.e., 2023-24 for the degree courses in the month of July.

During the last couple of years, the academics took a beating due to the pandemic and higher educational institutions had to defer the commencement of the fresh academic year to September.

This decision was made during a meeting conducted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, Principal Secretary to Revenue department, and Commissioner of Technical & Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal with Vice Chancellors of six conventional universities here on Thursday.

In order to begin the academic year in July, the universities have been asked to chalk out a detailed plan for finishing the examinations and announcement of results in time keeping the national level PG entrance examinations in view.

Also Read Telangana: Uniform grading system in UG courses from next academic year