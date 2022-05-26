Telangana: Gangula flays BJP state president for his controversial statement

Published Date - 04:58 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar came down heavily on BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for the latter’s controversial statement about digging of temples and mosques to know whether they belong to Hindus or Muslims.

It may be recalled here that while participating in Hudu Ektha Yatra organized on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi here on Wednesday evening, Sanjay Kumar said that several mosques were built by demolishing temples in Telangna too. If the mosques were dug up, there was a possibility of unearthing shiva lingams.

Going a step ahead, the BJP leader threw a challenge at MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi stating that “Let us dig up all mosques in the state. If skeletons are found, we will leave those masjids to Muslims. If Shiva lingams are unearthed, we will take over them. Is Owaisi ready?”. Reacting sharply to the BJP leader’s statement after laying the foundation for a community hall here on Thursday, Kamalakar observed that being an MP, it was not proper on the part of Sanjay Kumar to make such a provocative statement.

Stating that the MP’s statement is likely to create havoc in the state, the Minister demanded the BJP leader to take back his statement immediately. In the long run, it was not good for the people as well as the Telangana state, wherein people from all castes and religions would lead life with togetherness and respect each other. Neither Hindus or Muslims would accept such kind of statements, Minister said.

Referring to Sanjay Kumar’s statement of digging up mosques with a crowbar, the Minister wanted the MP to dig soil by laying foundation for various developmental works in the state by sanctioning funds from the central government. The focus of the Telangana government was on development. While the TRS party was seeking votes from the public by showing the development, BJP was trying to seek votes in the name of religion.

Control of the law and order situation was more important for the development. Telangana state emerged as the fastest growing state in the country since the law and order situation was under control in the state. Though BJP was in power in Gujarat for a long time, there was no development in that state due to frequent communal clashes. No company was coming forward to open their units in Gujarat because of frequent clashes. Whereas Telangana would not accept destruction and local people wanted development. Law and order problem was never raised in the state after the formation of separate Telangana.

Earlier, Telangana used to experience communal clashes following the controversial statements made by some leaders like you (Sanjay Kumar). As a result, there was no development in the region for 40 to 50 years.

