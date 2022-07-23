Telangana: GCC launches 4 honey products by Chenchus

Hyderabad: With a view to provide raw and unprocessed honey gathered by tribals directly from the forests to the public, the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) has launched a new product Giri Nature. Four types of honey products – sweet indrajao honey, sesame honey, neem and mango are being sold separately by the corporation.

Secretary Tribal Welfare Christina Zongthu handed over giri nature to the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan here on Saturday. She said that customers can also buy these honey products through Flipkart and Q-Mart also. While Chenchu tribals used to get Rs. 220 per kg for the honey so far, they will get an income of more than 54 per cent. The Chief Secretary complimented the GCC for not only helping tribals in getting more income but also providing raw, unprocessed and pure honey to the customers.

Raw honey has many health benefits. It contains different kinds of bioactive plant compounds which are powerful antioxidants. Honey is an excellent source of energy and promotes good health. It is also a time tested remedy for cold, sore throats and cuts. It moisturizes the skin and aids scar healing. Due to the presence of pollen and other natural compounds, raw honey appears opaque, according to a press release.