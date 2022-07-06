Telangana gets major investment as Safran decides to set up MRO in Hyderabad

Published Date - 02:52 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hyderabad: Safran Group, the French multinational company that designs, develops and manufactures aircraft engines, rocket engines as well as various aerospace and defense-related equipment or their components, has decided to set up its MRO facility in Hyderabad. It will come up with an initial investment of $ 150 million (about Rs 1,185 crore).

The new announcement further strengthens Hyderabad’s position as the hub of aerospace and defence activities. This will be the largest MRO globally and the first engine MRO established by a global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India.

“Jubilant to welcome @SAFRAN group’s decision to select Hyderabad for its Mega Aero Engine MRO in India. This will be SAFRAN’s largest MRO globally and will be the first Engine MRO established by a global OEM in India,” said Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

The MRO and engine test cell will have an initial investment of $150 million (about Rs 1,185 crore) and is expected to create 800 – 1000 high skilled employment It will service their market leading Leap 1A and Leap 1B aero engines used by Indian and foreign commercial airlines, the Minister announced on the microblogging platform.

This Engine MRO project is expected to have a huge multiplier effect on the local aerospace manufacturing and aviation ecosystem in Telangana. With this marquee investment, Hyderabad has established itself as the most vibrant and happening aerospace valley of India, he said.

In addition, Safran Group has also chosen Hyderabad to set up a production facility to make parts and components for advanced aircraft engines with an investment of Euro 36 million (about Rs 293 crore), according to reports.

Telangana has been seeking a Defence Industrial Production Corridor between Hyderabad and Bengaluru. This would benefit the aerospace and defence clusters in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka. But there is no response from the GoI on this front.

