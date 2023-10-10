| Telangana Girl Students In Government Schools To Learn Self Defence Techniques From This Month

Telangana: Girl students in Govt schools to learn self-defence techniques from this month

The School Education department has approved the ‘Rani Laxmibai Atma Raksha Prashikshan’ programme that imparts self-defence techniques to girl students

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:20 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: From nudges, flicks, kicks to punches, girl students in the government and local body schools will learn self-defence techniques from this month.

The School Education department has approved the ‘Rani Laxmibai Atma Raksha Prashikshan’ programme that imparts self-defence techniques to girl students.

Girl students in 4,066 schools including 3,566 second and senior secondary and 500 elementary schools will be taught self-defence techniques under supervision of headmasters, physical education teachers or physical directors. There will be three sessions in a week and 12 sessions will be covered in a month in the school hours.

The department has asked district educational officers to allot trainers to schools. They have been instructed to give preference to women trainers. In the absence of women trainers, men trainers can be engaged. A remuneration of Rs 5,000 per school has been fixed for the trainers and Rs 6 crore has been sanctioned for the programme.