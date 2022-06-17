Telangana gives top priority to health, education: Koppula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:15 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Jagtial: Welfare Minister, Koppula Eashwar informed that the state government was giving top priority for health and education sectors. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was taking all possible steps to strengthen health and education sectors which had been neglected during the united Andhra Pradesh, Minister made these comments while participating in the Zilla Parishad general body meeting held in VKB function hall here on Friday. Eashwar thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning a 150 seats capacity medical college to the district in the first phase and taking steps to start the college from this academic year by completing college and hospital works.

Besides four super specialty hospitals in Hyderabad, a multispecialty hospital is being developed in Warangal. During the united AP, dialysis centers used to be located in Hyderabad. However, dialysis centers were established in towns like Dharmapuri and Korutla after the formation of separate Telangana state. Besides 100 bedded Mother and Child Health Centers in every district headquarters, 50 bedded hospitals were also established in all division centers.

In order to provide quality education to poor students, 1,000 gurukulam schools were established across the state. Five lakh students were being provided education by spending Rs 6,000 crore. Mana Vooru Mana Badi programme was taken up with Rs 7,200 crore to strengthen schools in the state. The ZP meeting was held under the chair of Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasantha. MLAs Dr Sanjay Kumar (Jagtial), K Vidhyasagar Rao (Korutla), Collector G Ravi and others participated in the meeting.