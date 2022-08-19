Telangana gives top priority to health, education sector: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar informed that Telangana government was giving top priority to health and education sectors. Informing that quality treatment is being provided in government hospitals in Telangana, he assured to allocate more funds to the health sector in the coming days and take steps to provide better treatment to the poor by enhancing the health staff in hospitals.

As a part of diamond jubilee celebrations of India’s Independence, the Minister along with Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Mayor Y Sunil Rao and Collector RV Karnan distributed fruits and sweets to lactating women in Mother and Child Health Center here on Friday. The Minister extensively toured in different wards. Interacting with lactating women, Kamalakar enquired about the treatment and facilities being provided in the hospital.

Interacting with doctors, he instructed the staff the steps to be taken to provide better treatment to the patients. The Minister presented two KCR kits and Rs 5,000 prize money to a lactating woman Rajini, who gave birth to twins (boy and girl). On the occasion the Minister distributed KCR kits to lactating women. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that earlier, people used to be scared to visit government hospitals. However, the situation has changed after the formation of a separate Telangana state. It was a classic example for the governance of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

No state in the country was providing such a quality treatment that is being provided in Telangana state, he informed and thanked the Chief Minister for taking steps to provide quality treatment to the poor. Talking about MCHC, he said lactating women were expecting happiness over the treatment being provided in the hospital, wherein about 250 to 300 pregnant women were undergoing treatment every day.

Impressed with the treatment being provided in MCHC, the women, who got treatment in private hospitals, were also visiting the government hospital. Since the number of patients has been increasing every day, MCHC was unable to accommodate all the people. So, the government was planning to expand MCHC and recruit more staff.