Telangana: Godavari Express derails near Hyderabad, passengers safe

Six coaches of Godavari Express on its way to Secunderabad derailed near Bhongir. All passengers safe

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:23 AM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Passengers aboard the Godavari Express on its way to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh had a providential escape when six coaches derailed near Ankushapur village between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar railway stations, some 40 km from Hyderabad on Wednesday morning.

There were no injuries to passengers and no casualties, according to railway authorities.

The train no 12727 (Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad) coaches S1, S2, S3, S4, GS and SLR derailed. Passengers are being cleared in the same train by detaching the derailed coaches, a railway spokesman said.

The south central railway has set up a special helpline 040-27786666 for any enquiries about the passengers.

Train movement on the busy route came to a halt and all other stations on way to Secunderabad were halted at Bibinagar station.