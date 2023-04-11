Telangana government committed to procure Yasangi paddy: Nalgonda MLA

Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy said the State government was committed to purchase every grain of paddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy was inaugurating the paddy procurement at Arjala Bhavi in Nalgonda district on Tuesday

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy on Tuesday said the State government was committed to purchase every grain of paddy produced by farmers in the State.

Inaugurating a paddy procurement centre at Arjala Bhavi village here, Bhupal Reddy said the production of paddy had increased due to improved irrigation facilities, 24×7 free power supply and investment support under Rythu Bandhu.

Though the Centre had intentionally stopped procurement of paddy from the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had decided to continue to purchase the paddy from farmers to protect the interests of farmers.

Reddy also asked farmers to bring the paddy to the procurement centres by maintaining the prescribed moisture percentage to get the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy said 278 paddy procurement centres would be set up in the district to purchase. Out of 1.5 crore gunny bags required for paddy procurement, 1.2 crore gunny bags were already available. It was estimated that 13 lakh metric tons of paddy would come to the procurement centres for Yasangi crop season. he said.