Telangana govt accords permission to fill-up 134 DSE posts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:58 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday accorded permission to fill-up 134 vacant posts under the control of Director of School Education through direct recruitment.

Of the total posts, 24 are deputy educational officer/gazetted head master grade-I, 23 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) senior lecturers, 22 lecturers IASE/CTE/SCERT and 65 DIET lecturers.

Accordingly, the Finance department has issued GO MS 165 and asked the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to initiate steps for direct recruitment of the vacant posts.

The Commission was also asked to obtain requisite details such as local cadre-wise vacancy position, roster points, qualifications etc., from secretary and head of the School Education department and issue the notification and schedule for recruitment, expeditiously.

The School Education department secretary and director were asked to furnish the details of all vacant posts permitted to be filled up in the order including local cadre wise distribution, roster points, and qualifications etc., to the TSPSC.