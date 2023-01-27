Telangana govt accords 2,391 posts in various departments

State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday extended his best wishes for aspirants who are preparing for the upcoming entrance examinations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Hyderabad: In a yet another good news for government job aspirants in Telangana, the State government on Friday has accorded permission to fill a total of 2, 391 posts in various departments that will be filled by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) and Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB).

