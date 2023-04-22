Telangana govt allots land for burial grounds in Sangareddy

The people of Christians and Muslims communities have thanked the Telangana government for making the allotment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Sangareddy: The State government had allocated six acres of land each for Christians and Muslims community burial grounds at Ismailkhan Pet Village near Sangareddy Town.

Since there was not enough place in existing burial grounds in Sangareddy town, Telangana State Handloom Corporation Chairman Chintha Prabhakar has requested Finance Minister T Harish Rao to allot land for both the communities.

Following the directions of Harish Rao, the Revenue department Sangareddy allotted 12 acres of land in survey number 404 at Ismailkhan Pet. The relevant documents have been handed over to Chintha Prabhakar by Harish Rao on Friday. The people of both communities have thanked the Telangana government for making the allotment.

