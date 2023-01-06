Made in Sangareddy spectacles for Kanti Velugu: Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said Telangana was the prime believer in the 'Make in India' slogan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:49 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Sangareddy: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said Telangana was the prime believer in the ‘Make in India’ slogan.

Since the government was encouraging Indian industrialists, Rao said Akriti Ocuplasty Logistics was now supplying spectacles that would be distributed during the second phase of the Kanti Velugu programme.

The Minister said the spectacles were brought from China for the first phase of Kanti Velugu programme four years ago. However, Akriti, which has set up its industry at the Medical Devices Park at Sulthanpur, agreed to supply for spectacles for the second phase of Kanti Velugu.

People of Sangareddy can now use spectacles made in the district, he said at an awareness programme on Kanti Velugu in Sangareddy Collectorate on Friday, adding that the State would need at least 60 lakh spectacles this year.

Talking about the implementation of the programme, Rao said 172 teams would conduct the screening of 17 lakh people in Sangareddy District alone.

Asking elected representatives to sensitise the people to attend the screening camps, which would be launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Minister said officials and elected representatives must conduct the awareness programmes before January 18.