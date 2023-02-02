Telangana govt approves IT tower at Adilabad

09:58 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Proposed view of IT Tower at Adilabad. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The State Government is setting up more IT towers in tier II towns and the latest one being approved is in Adilabad.

The State Government under ICT policy and Rural Technology Policy is developing IT Tower at Battisavargaon village, Manalapan mandal in Adilabad. To this effect, the district administration has identified three acres in survey no 72 of Battisavargaon village.

On Thursday, the State Government accorded administrative sanction of Rs.40 crore for construction of the IT tower with a built space of 48,000 square feet. The project will be executed by the IT department through Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation.