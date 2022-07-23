Telangana govt declares 13 new mandals

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:32 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: The State government has declared 13 new mandals in nine districts. The new mandals include Koukuntla in Mahbubnagar, Endapalli and Bheemaram in Jagitial, Dongli in Kamareddy, Seerole in Mahbubabad, Gattuppal in Nalgonda, Nizampet in Sangareddy, Aloor, Donkeshwar and Saloora in Nizamabad, Gundumal and Kothapalle in Narayanpet and Dudyal in Vikarabad.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asked the district Collectors concerned to publish a preliminary notification in the district gazette for information to the public.