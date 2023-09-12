Telangana: Govt Degree Colleges get NAAC edge

Hyderabad: The Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) across the State have become synonymous with the quality education along with the best infrastructure in place.

This also gets reflected in the recent grading by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which conducts the assessment for quality status and accordingly grants a grade to higher educational institutions in the country.

In the recent grading, Sri Rama and Bhaktha Gentela Narayana Rao (SR&BGNR) Government Degree College Khammam has secured the NAAC A grade with a 3.64 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) score, which is the highest grade achieved by any degree college in the country.

The college which was granted autonomous status in 2015-16 has 104 experienced faculty, of whom 50 are PhD holders. Similarly, three colleges – Begumpet, Hanamakonda and Sangareddy have secured NAAC A grade, which is the second highest grade.

The NAAC grading is done based on the seven-point criterion – curricular aspects, teaching-learning and evaluation, research, innovations and extension, infrastructure and learning resources, student support and progression, governance, leadership and management, and institutional, values and best practices.

While there are 144 GDCs including 22 newly established ones, a staggering 93 GDCs have received accreditation from the NAAC. Seven more colleges are up for the grading. A total of 289 colleges including degree, engineering, pharmacy and other higher educational institutions in the State have been granted NAAC grades as of August 21, 2023, and 93 alone are the GDCs.

According to Commissionerate of Collegiate Education officials, Telangana is one of a few States in the country with the highest number of GDCs receiving accreditation.

The NAAC grading aids the colleges in expanding the placement opportunities for students. The colleges with NAAC grades receives various research projects and support from funding agencies and also enables the institutions to initiate innovative and modern methods of pedagogy.

