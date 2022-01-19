Telangana govt ensuring transparency in development works: Miryalaguda MLA

Nalgonda: Miryalaguda MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao on Wednesday said the State government was ensuring transparency in execution of development works.

Laying the foundation stone for CC road in Prakash Nagar of Miryalaguda town, which was taken up at a cost of Rs 20 lakhs, he said that all the towns have been witnessing significant development with the works taken up under Pattana Pragathi programme. The State government was according top priority to ensuring transparency in execution of development works and implementation of welfare schemes.

He said the State government was keen on ensuring people’s participation in the development of urban areas irrespective of political affiliations. The State government was striving to bring a qualitative change in the lives of the people, he said.

Stating that development works in Miryalaguda town had been expedited by the municipal authorities, Bhaskar Rao said that works of CC roads and drainage works have been taken up in the wards of the municipality at a cost of Rs two crore under 15th Finance Commission. The State government also sanctioned funds for setting up of 7,000 LED lights in the municipality.

He instructed the officials to identify problems in the wards and take up measures to solve them as part of Pattana Pragathi programme. He pointed out that the State government was releasing Rs 148 crores for municipalities and Rs 339 crores for gram panchayats every month even during the Covid pandemic times.

In addition to developing infrastructure, green cover had also improved in urban areas to create a healthy atmosphere, the MLA said, and sought the cooperation of the people to develop Miryalaguda as a model town in the State. “Telangana has emerged as a model for other states in the country in implementation of welfare schemes,” he added.

