Telangana govt felicitates Padma awardees at Shilpakala Vedika

Megastar Chiranjeevi and former vice president Venkaiah Naidu, who were conferred with the second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan were honoured during the event.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 February 2024, 01:27 PM

Hyderabad: State government felicitated the recipients of Padma Awards at Shilpakala Vedika here on Sunday. Megastar Chiranjeevi and former vice president Venkaiah Naidu, who were conferred with the second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan, were honoured during the event.

The other awardees who were felicitated include Gaddam Sammaiah, Dasari Kondappa, Ananda Chari, Umamaheshwari, Kethavath Somlal and Kurella Vitalacharya.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Jupalli Krishna Rao and other officials participated in the event.