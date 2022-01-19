Telangana govt firm on developing infrastructure in urban areas: Puvvada

Khammam: The State government was laying emphasis on the development of infrastructure in urban areas, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The Minister inaugurated CC roads newly laid with an expenditure of Rs 1.89 crore in five municipal divisions here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said with the funds and support provided by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister K T Rama Rao Khammam city was being developed as a model one in Telangana.

CC roads were being laid in all divisions connecting residential colonies under the limits of Khammam Municipal Corporation. The modern vacuum dewatering concrete (VDF) system was being used to lay roads in the city making them durable and of high quality, he explained.

Development works like laying drinking water supply lines, construction of drains, footpaths and dividers and central lighting were going on in the city. With the support of the Chief Minister required funds would be obtained for the city development, Ajay Kumar said.

Mayor P Neeraja, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Khammam AMC Chairman D Lakshmi Prasanna, TRS senior leader Gundala Krishna, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and Public Health EE Ranjith Kumar were present.