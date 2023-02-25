Telangana govt giving top priority for tourism: Sandeep Kumar Sultania

The Principal Secretary of Tourism examined Manair River Front works taken up under Lower Manair Dam with Rs 300 crore by the irrigation department

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Tourism Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania inspecting Manair River Front works in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Principal Secretary (Tourism) Sandeep Kumar Sultania said the State government was giving top priority for tourism development in the State.

Sultania along with Tourism Managing Director B Manohar Rao extensively toured Karimnagar town and examined various developmental works taken up by the Tourism department in the town on Saturday. He examined Manair River Front works taken up under Lower Manair Dam with Rs 300 crore by the irrigation department. He also examined path modernization, boating ghats, bathukamma ghats, boat cruises and other works taken up with Rs 100 crore.

He instructed officials to make available the MRF to the public by completing the works on fast track mode. He also called for orders immediately to bring two modern boat cruises.

Sultania later inspected the ongoing works of the Haritha tourism budget hotel being constructed with Rs 15 crore in Karimnagar town and examined the theme park, restaurant banquet hall and other civil works. He also visited the Regional Sports School and assured to provide modern facilities.

Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, ZP CEO Priyanka, Trainee collector Lenin Toppo and others were present.