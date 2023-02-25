Telangana: Dabbawala service now in Karimnagar too

Sahasra’s Dabbawala Service is supplying the ‘dabbas’ to students in different schools in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Karimnagar: Mumbai’s iconic dabbawalas are now in Karimnagar too, but with a local flavour!

A local entrepreneur, Pendyala Sai Krishna Reddy, launched the service last month under the banner of Sahasra’s Dabbawala Service. Initially, the firm is supplying the ‘dabbas’ to students in different schools in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits. As of now, they are delivering lunch boxes to 32 students, with the number all set to go up soon.

Every day, delivery boys of the firm collect the lunch boxes from the houses of students between 11 am to 11.15 am and deliver them to their schools between 12 noon and 12.10 pm.

The firm, which is presently implementing services within a 10 kilometres radius, is charging Rs 600 for three km, Rs 700 (three to six km) and Rs 900 for seven to nine km per month.

The firm, which is also planning to launch supply of lunch boxes to employees very soon, has developed a modern kitchen in Ganeshnagar bypass road.

Sai Krishna Reddy said he got the idea to launch a dabbawala service after hearing the discussion of a group of women in his locality about their troubles in preparation of breakfast and lunch for children early in the morning.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Sai Krishna Reddy said women have to take a lot of strain to prepare children for school in the morning. Besides waking up at 5 am, they have to struggle for at least two hours in preparation of breakfast and lunch.

Deciding to launch a service that could help them, he studied about the iconic dabbawala service in Mumbai.

Initially, the service is being implemented in Karimnagar town. Besides dividing the town into three zones, one delivery executive was deployed for each zone to collect lunch boxes and deliver them to schools. Since punctuality was more important in this service, they were giving top priority to deliver lunch boxes on time, he said.