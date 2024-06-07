Telangana govt increases stitching charges of school uniforms from Rs 50 to Rs 75 per pair

During Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to Mahalaxmi Mahila Shakthi meeting at Parade Grounds here on March 12, the SHG women appealed to him to increase the stitching charges.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 10:41 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: The State government increased the stitching charges of school uniforms from Rs.50 to Rs.75 payable to women SHGs in rural and urban areas in the State. Orders to this effect were issued on Friday.

The State government had directed the District Collectors and GHMC Commissioner to entrust the task of stitching uniforms of all residential schools, welfare hostels and other institutions that provide uniform to children to women SHGs in rural and urban areas.

Accordingly, the government increased the charges from Rs.50 to Rs.75 per pair. These charges would be applicable to the departments or societies where the stitching charges are Rs.50 per pair and the enhanced charges would be effective from the ensuing academic year 2024-25 onwards, the orders said.