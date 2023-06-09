Telangana govt issues orders promoting Addl SPs, DSPs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:11 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: The state government issued has orders promoting as many as 18 Additional Superintendents of Police (Addl.SP) to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) and 37 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) to the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police on Friday night.

The promoted officers include Ch.Narmada ,Pushpa Karri, Sruta Chepuri, Kavitha Ganji, Sunita Mohan, Srinivas Malineni,Narsimha Reddy Kotla, Sriniva Rao, Ravi Kumar and Venkata Rao.

All the officers were asked to report to the DGP’s Office.

It is a great feeling of joy to announce that on the occasion of Telangana Rashtra Avatarana Dashabdi Utsavalu Govt has promoted 18 addl SP to SP and 37 DSP to addl SP rank. Hearty congratulations to all the police officers and gratitude to the Govt of Telangana. — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) June 9, 2023

Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar thanked the State government and expressed gratitude. He congratulated all the police officers who were promoted and wished them the best in performing duties.