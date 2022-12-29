| Anjani Kumar To Hold Full Charge Of Head Of Police Force In Telangana

05:03 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Hyderabad: Anjani Kumar, Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau, has been placed in full additional charge of Telangana DGP (Head of Police Force) in place of the present DGP, M Mahender Reddy, who attains superannuation on December 31.

Anjani Kumar has been transferred from the Anti-Corruption Bureau and posted as DGP (Coordination) and will hold the additional charge of the Telangana DGP.

Similarly Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department is transferred and posted as Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau. He will also hold the additional charge of Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement) Telangana.

Dr. Jitender, Additional Director General of Police (L&O) is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department He is also placed in full additional charge of the post of Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Telangana, Hyderabad, until further orders.

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Commissionerate is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, CID, Telangana in the existing vacancy. He was the Commissioner of Police Rachakonda for a record of seven years.

Devendra Singh Chauhan, Additional Commissioner of Police (L&O), Hyderabad City is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Additional Director General of Police (P&L) is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (L&O), Telangana, Hyderabad and also placed in full additional charge of the post of Director General, Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services, Telangana.