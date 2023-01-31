Telangana Govt issues transfer orders for 15 IAS officers

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday transferred 15 IAS officers, promoting some additional collectors as collectors and giving new posts to a few other IAS officers.

Mancherial Collector Bharati Hollikeri was transferred and posted as Special Secretary and Commissioner, Women & Child Welfare & Senior Citizen Department, relieving incumbent Dr. Christina Z.Chongthu.

Hanamkonda Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu was transferred as Nizamabad Collector relieving C Narayana Reddy. Ranga Reddy District Collector D Amoy Kumar was transferred as Medchal Malkajgiri Collector, relieving S Harish from full additional charge of the post.

Adilabad Collector Sikta Patnaik was transferred as Hanamkonda Collector, while Kumram Bheem-Asifabad Collector PS Rahul Raj was posted as Adilabad Collector. On transfer, Narayana Reddy was posted as Vikarabad Collector replacing K Nikhila.

Wanaparthy Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha was posted as Collector of Kumram Bheem Asifabad. Jagtial Collector G Ravi was transferred and posted as Mahabubnagar Collector replacing S Venkata Rao, who was transferred and posted as Suryapet Collector relieving Hemanta Keshav Patil from full additional charge.

Medak Collector S Harish was transferred and posted as Ranga Reddy Collector while GHMC Additional Commissioner Badhavath Santhosh was transferred and posted as Collector Mancherial.

Sangareddy Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Rajarshi Shah was transferred and posted as Medak Collector. Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Mahabubnagar Tejas Nandlal Pawar was transferred and posted as Wanaparthy Collector.

Project Officer of ITDA, Utnoor, Karnati Varun Reddy was transferred and posted as Nirmal Collector, replacing Musharraf Ali Faruqui. Karimnagar Collector RV Karnan was placed in FAC of the post of Jagtial Collector until further orders.