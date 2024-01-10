Telangana Govt laid emphasis on public health: Minister Ponguleti

Minister Ponguleti inaugurated the buildings of newly constructed primary health sub-centres at Mallemadugu, Edulapuram and Kondapuram villages of Khammam Rural mandal in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 08:23 PM

Khammam: The State government has laid emphasis on public health, said Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

The minister inaugurated the buildings of newly constructed primary health sub-centres at Mallemadugu, Edulapuram and Kondapuram villages of Khammam Rural mandal in the district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Palle Dawakhanas have been set up in villages to provide better medical services within reach of poor people. The people of the State wanted democratic rule and elected Congress government.

Srinivas Reddy noted that of the six guarantees given during the Assembly election two guarantees were implemented within two days of the formation of the government. Through the Praja Palana programme the officials reached out to the people to know their problems.

He said that the authorities received applications at the doorsteps of the people for the implementation of the six guarantees. The needs of all the deserving people starting from the poorest of the poor would be fulfilled.

The government would not escape from the promises given to the people showing the debts made by the previous government. The government was sincere in fulfilling the promises made to the people who have faced so many problems and hardships, Srinivas Reddy said.

District Collector VP Gautam informed that new buildings were being constructed for 56 primary health sub-centres in the district. For each building Rs 20 lakh was spent and all steps have been taken to provide better medical services to the poor people, he said.

Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, DM&HO Dr. B. Malathi, Panchayat Raj SE Chandramouli, R&B SE Shyam Prasad, Mission Bhagiratha EEs Pushpalatha, Vanishree, Khammam RDO G Ganesh and others were present.