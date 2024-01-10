Congress guarantees: K’taka situation will unfold in Telangana too, says Kadiyam

He demanded the Congress government to come out with white papers on the implementation of its own guarantees.

Screen-grabbed picture of BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari

Hyderabad: The people of Karnataka have given up hopes on implementation of the Congress guarantees and the fate of guarantees given by the party in Telangana would not be different, BRS leader and MLA Kadiyam Srihari said on Wednesday. He demanded the Congress government to come out with white papers on the implementation of its own guarantees.

Speaking to the media at the Telangana Bhavan after the BRS preparatory meeting for the Warangal parliamentary constituency, he said neither the Chief Minister not the Deputy Chief Minister of the State could give some clarity so far on the kind of guarantees they would be able to put to implementation and when their launch would be scheduled.

Quoting Basavaraj Rayareddy, advisor to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said the implementation of Congress guarantees was proved to be impossible in the State. Cuts in the guarantees would be inevitable as pointed out by Rayareddy. The Karnataka situation would unfold in Telangana too, he said, adding that the Congress was trying to buy time raking up trivial issues.

The BRS cadres have decided to work for the victory of the party in the Parliamentary polls with a steely resolve. Thousands of party men and functionaries took part in the meeting. They discussed issues at length and pledged their support for consolidating the party base once again in the constituency. “We will continue to expose the anti-people moves of the Congress government”, he said, also asking Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to dispel the fears of Dalit Bandhu scheme beneficiaries. Beneficiaries selected by the previous government could not be deprived of the benefits.

He pointed out that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had called for District Congress Committee review meetings at the MCR HRD Institute. Questioning the propriety in holding such political meetings at such a venue, he recalled that K Chandrashekhar Rao was pointed out for offering pink scarves to people at Pragati Bhavan.