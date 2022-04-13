Telangana govt must go for appeal in Akbaruddin’s case: Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:05 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

File Photo: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday demanded that the State government go for an appeal in the High Court since AIMIM Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi got acquittal in the two hate speech cases.

“We are not finding fault with the verdict and not casting any aspersions on the court. The court requires evidence and witnesses based on which it delivers a verdict,” he said in a statement.

The hate speech case was weakened by the then Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh and now the ruling party for the benefit of MIM party, he alleged: adding: “People will teach a fitting lesson to these parties since they are watching all these issues.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .