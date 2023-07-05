Telangana Govt opens Transgender Clinic in Osmania General Hospital

Wednesday marked the first working day of this inclusive clinic which in more ways than one has shattered long-standing barriers faced by trans persons

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 07:51 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Transgender Clinic at Osmania General Hospital (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: In a remarkable stride towards ensuring healthcare access to the third gender, the Telangana government opened doors to a Transgender Clinic in Osmania General Hospital. Wednesday marked the first working day of this inclusive clinic which in more ways than one has shattered long-standing barriers faced by trans persons.

Staffed with medical professionals who have undergone sensitization training, patients of this marginalized group will receive an array of treatments under one roof. Currently, the clinic operates once a week on Wednesdays from 9 am to 12 pm, and plans to increase the number of days according to the footfall.

Dr. Rakesh Sahay and Dr. Neelaveni, both endocrinologists will be taking the lead by providing hormonal therapy and other required treatments to transgender persons. Gynecology, plastic surgery, psychiatry, urology, and other departments will also assist whenever required.

In addition to this able team of doctors, Telangana‘s first transgender doctors to join government service – Dr. Prachi Rathod and Dr. Ruth John Paul – are also appointed as coordinators.

“It was tough for transgender persons to access healthcare services. But better late than never, today we have a clinic where treatment will be provided for free without any discrimination,” says Dr. Prachi. The clinic aims to provide services to not just transgender persons but also others under the umbrella of LGBTQIA .

Identification of gender dysphoria and medical tests to issue Gender Identity Disorder certificates will also be a primary focus here. While gender-affirming surgeries are not being performed currently, Dr. Prachi says that this service will also be provided shortly.

“Even before we were appointed as medical officers here, community elders were pushing for a transgender clinic at OGH. Thankfully, our superintendent took charge and we formed a team to lay down guidelines,” adds Dr. Ruth.

“We should not neglect them”: OGH Superintendent

A propelling force behind the Transgender Clinic, Dr. Nagendra, Superintendent, Osmania General Hospital says the team took time to understand the challenges and establish a sustainable clinic. Multiple awareness sessions and a national workshop were conducted for doctors and other staff to prepare them for the task.

“We should not neglect them. They’re humans like everyone. It is our responsibility as healthcare professionals to provide them with the same kind of treatment as others. I also request the transgender community to avail this free-of-cost service,” he concludes.

