Telangana govt planning to set up eight new MSME parks

Hyderabad: In a bid to give the much-needed support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the aftermath of Covid-19 lockdown, the State government is considering proposals to establish eight new MSME parks across the State, besides seeking upgradation of 12 existing MSME industrial parks. The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has submitted these proposals to the Industries Department.

The new MSME industrial parks are proposed at Kundanpalli (Peddapalli district), Buggapadu (Khammam), Kallem (Jangaon), Sultanpur (Sangareddy), Warangal (Warangal Urban), Mandapalli (Siddipet), Shayampet (Warangal Rural) and Narmala (Rajanna Sircilla). Similarly, the upgradation of the existing MSME parks at Hayathnagar (Ranga Reddy), Bhongir and Chityala (Yadadri Bhongir), Jeedimetla (Medchal Malkajgiri), Gadwal (Jogulamba Gadwal), Jadcherla (Mahabubnagar), Mancherial (Mancherial), Paloncha (Bhadradri Kothagudem), Palem (Nagarkurnool), Nalgonda (Nalgonda), Bodhan (Nizamabad) and Kodad (Suryapet), are proposed to be upgraded, an Industries Department official told Telangana Today.

With the MSME parks to be established in about 50-60 acres each, the TSIIC is planning to develop all the necessary infrastructure including roads, power supply, drainage and drinking water among others. Necessary lands have been identified by the authorities and some extent of lands have also been acquired, wherever necessary. The authorities are confident that all the new parks will be operational by December next year. In the case of upgradation of the 12 existing MSME parks, proposals have been submitted to develop additional infrastructure.

Following the severe financial impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the MSME sector, the State government has initiated several measures to support the MSME sector which was hit badly by the economic crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic. Despite their best efforts, several MSME companies are on the verge of shutting down their units.

