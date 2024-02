Telangana govt relieves Buddhavanam Special Officer, NITHM Director

Tourism Director K Nikhila was appointed as in-charge NITHM Director and TSTDC MD K Ramesh Naidu in-charge Special Officer of Buddhavanam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 06:46 PM

Hyderabad: The State government has relieved National Institute of Hospitality Management (NITHM) Director S Chinnam Reddy and Buddhavanam Special Officer Mallepally Laxmaiah from their posts.

Tourism Director K Nikhila was appointed as in-charge NITHM Director and TSTDC MD K Ramesh Naidu in-charge Special Officer of Buddhavanam.

Also Read Telangana government assigns fresh postings to two IPS officers

Orders to this effect were issued on Friday.