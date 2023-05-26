Telangana govt sanctions Rs 276 crore for underground drainage system in Mahabubnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Mahabubnagar: Like major cities in the state, Mahabubnagar is also set to receive a significant boost with the allocation of funds for the development of an underground drainage system.

After years of anticipation, the state government sanctioned Rs 276 crore for this much-needed project on May 23.

When Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao visited Mahabubnagar recently, Minister Srinivas Goud proposed the implementation of an underground drainage system. The proposal got instant approval from KTR.

Subsequently, an order was issued releasing Rs. 276 crores to take up the project. The primary objective of this initiative is to establish an efficient underground drainage network in the city.

Moreover, the existing side drains in key residential areas and main roads of Mahbubnagar town will be replaced by underground drainages.

The municipal authorities have prepared a plan and Excise Minister Srinivas Goud conducted an official review meeting recently during which the minister had set a one year deadline for completion of the project. Additionally, the proposal to designate Mahbubnagar as a municipal corporation is currently under consideration.

Within just 18 days of making the promise, Minister KT Rama Rao fulfilled his commitment for development of Mahabubnagar.

People are thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as well as Ministers KT Rama Rao and Srinivas Goud, for their proactive efforts and commitment to the betterment of the region.