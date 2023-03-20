‘Telangana govt taking up many initiatives for minorities’

Former IPS officer and Advisor to Government for Minorities Affairs, AK Khan details the initiatives and welfare schemes of the BRS government

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has allocated a budget of Rs 2,200 crore for the minorities’ welfare department for 2022–2023. Former IPS officer and Advisor to Government for Minorities Affairs, AK Khan details the initiatives and welfare schemes of the BRS government for the minorities in a chat with Asif Yar Khan.

Priorities of the State government for welfare of minorities



The government took up many initiatives to ensure progressive development of minority communities in the State. Prior to 2014, minorities’ welfare meant grants to dargas, masjids and graveyard compound wall repairs.

Now, it’s about education and empowerment of the underprivileged. Since the formation of the State in June 2014 till January 2023, an amount of Rs 8,581 crore has been spent by the government for the welfare of Minorities

On students and youth centric initiatives

A substantial chunk of the sanctioned budget is for student and youth welfare programmes. There are 204 TMREIS institutions offering quality education to more than 7,000 students.

Every year, around 500 students seeking admission in foreign universities are getting grants through overseas scholarship schemes.



On welfare schemes for girls and women

The Shaadi Mubarak scheme has ushered in a social change as families are now marrying girls only after they attain 18 years of age. Again due to the financial assistance extended for marriages the ‘contract or Arab marriage’ cases have come down.

On the Anees ul Gurba orphanage at Nampally

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is keen on the project located at Nampally. The six storied building will be inaugurated soon and 600 children will be accommodated here. A school will be set up here.

On Urdu language promotional activities

Urdu language is recognized as the second official language in the Telangana. The posts of Urdu officers were sanctioned and filled.

Moreover around 2,000 schools with Urdu as medium of instruction are functioning in Telangana and between 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh children study in these schools.