Telangana’s Shaadi Mubarak scheme helps poor minority families marry off their daughters

Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: Poor families from minority communities in Telangana are benefited from the ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ scheme of the state government for the marriages of their daughters.

Through this scheme, all those families belonging to the minority community who are not able to bear the expenses of the marriage of their daughter will be provided financial assistance of Rs 1,00,116.

The couple Gousia Begum and Munner Khan got financial assistance through the scheme for the marriage of their two daughters. She has applied for the scheme again for the marriage of her third daughter.

Speaking to ANI, Gousia Begum said, “I have three daughters. I always used to think about how would I perform the marriages of my daughters since our financial condition is not that good. We did the marriage of our first daughter three years back. But, We got debt-ridden due to marriage expenses. Then our neighbour told us about the Shaadi Mubarak scheme. We then applied and got Rs 75,000.” Begum said she got Rs 1,00,116 after the marriage of her second daughter.

“We have done the marriage of the third daughter recently. We applied for the Shaadi Mubarak scheme. Hopefully, after getting the amount, we will be free from all my debts. After the TRS government came to the power, many changes were made. Their are several schemes for the poor. CM KCR is like my big brother. In today’s time, no one even relatives offer support,” she said.

Munner Khan said unlike other parties, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) kept its promises. Khan lauded Chief Minister KCR for the welfare schemes of the poor.

“We know how we have performed the marriage of our three daughters. We had to borrow funds on interest. It was very difficult to repay the loans. The Shaadi Mubarak scheme came as a relief. Our heartfelt thanks to KCR sir. There is no party like TRS. Many parties make promises but no one stands by their words,” he said.

Another beneficiary of the scheme Ibrahim Khan said, “I benefited from Shaadi Mubarak scheme. It has helped us a lot. I have two daughters. I was burdened with debt after my first daughter’s marriage. After applying for the Shaadi Mubarak scheme, I got Rs 1,00,116 which helped me to clear the dues. Chief Minister KCR helped the poor a lot. He is a very good leader.”

