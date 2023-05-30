Telangana Govt to construct more Brahmin Sadans across State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be inaugurating the Viprahitha Telangana Brahmana Samkshema Sadan at Gopanpally, Serilingampally on May 31. This is just the beginning and more such Brahmin Sadans will be coming up across the State.

Under the Brahmin Sadan scheme, the State government is constructing more such structures at Suryapet, Khammam, Madhira, Peddapalli and Beechupally.

Already, construction works at Brahmin Sadan, Suryapet are nearing completion and is likely to be ready by June end. One acre land was donated by a donor A Ramaiah and State government is bearing the construction cost in addition to the donations. So far, Rs.1.37 crore has been spent on the structure.

At Khammam, the Sadan is coming up in 475 square yards of land, donated by Madiraju Seetharama Rao. Already, ground breaking ceremony was conducted on December 19 last year and State government sanctioned Rs 75 lakhs towards construction cost. Tenders have been finalized and construction works would commence shortly.

For the structure coming up at Madhira, the State government has sanctioned Rs 73 lakhs for construction. For the ones coming up at Peddapally and Beechupally, the proposals are initial stages.

Overseas education programme and entrepreneurship programme

After formation of the State, the Telangana government introduced Vivekananda Overseas Education Scheme providing Rs 20 lakh assistance, said Telangana Brahmin Samkshema Parishad Member Joshi Gopala Sharma.

This apart, under the Brahmin Entrepreneurial Scheme of Telangana, assistance is being extended to BPL category people from the community to set up small scale industries. No other State was implementing such welfare programmes for the Brahmin community in the country, he said.