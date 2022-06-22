Telangana Govt to disburse Rythu Bandhu amount from June 28

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Hyderabad: The State government will deposit Rs 5,000 per acre into the bank accounts of farmers in the State under Rythu Bandhu financial support scheme commencing June 28 for the 2022-23 Vaanakalam season. Orders to this effect are expectedly soon.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to release the funds required for disbursement of the Rythu Bandhu amount for the Vaanakalam season. The amount will be released in a phased manner with small and marginal farmers with less than one acre getting the amount first.

Accordingly, about 63 lakh farmers in the State with a total cultivation area of 1.48 crore acres will receive the amount in their bank accounts over the next couple of weeks. The State government has allocated Rs 7,411.52 crore for the purpose.