Telangana govt to fill 50,000 job vacancies

Vacancies to be filled through direct recruitment; nod for new zonal policy has cleared hurdles, says KCR

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday directed officials to commence the process of filling vacant posts in various government departments since the hurdles had been cleared with the President’s approval for the new zonal policy. He asked them to immediately initiate the process to fill about 50,000 jobs in all the departments in the first phase. The officials were also instructed to take up promotions and fill the vacant posts arising out of it during the second phase.

President Ram Nath Kovind had recently approved the new zonal system in the State. In this context, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting on filling job vacancies in the State, at Pragathi Bhavan here.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the recruitment process was chaotic under successive governments in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. To fulfil the promise given during the statehood movement, the government introduced a new zonal system to ensure justice for the locals. “There was a slight delay in getting the Centre’s approval for the new zonal system which was designed in a scientific manner. With the recent approval from the President, all hurdles for the recruitment process have been overcome,” he said.

Subsequently, around 50,000 vacancies will be filled through direct recruitment process as a priority. Later, the government will fill the vacancies arising out of promotions given to the existing employees during the second phase. The officials were instructed to prepare a comprehensive report and submit the same to the State Cabinet at the earliest.

Chief Government Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CM Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Principal Secretary for Finance K Ramakrishna Rao, CM Secretary Rajasekhar Reddy and other officials participate in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .