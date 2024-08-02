Telangana govt to introduce new law for land registration, ownership

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced a new land rights bill to address Dharani shortcomings, inviting public suggestions for three weeks to ensure a people-friendly implementation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 07:50 PM

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad: Stating that the State government would take measures to overcome shortcomings in the Dharani portal and make it more simple and effective, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the government would introduce a new law addressing land registration and ownership.

Taking part in the short discussion on “Telangana land rights and reforms” in the State assembly on Friday, Srinivas Reddy said the new law would rectify the alleged shortcomings of the Dharani which was introduced by the previous BRS government. After making final changes in the Draft Bill, it would be placed in the next assembly session to give it legal sanctity, he said, adding that the government would place the new Draft Bill pertaining to Dharani on the website for three weeks for receiving suggestions from people.

“The public consultation will address the issues and incorporate valuable feedback, so that the final implementation of the law is better and peoples’ friendly,”he said.

The existing land rules from prior regulations and those from 18 different States were studied meticulously to develop the new draft law on land ownership and registration, he said, adding that the new law would provide relief and streamline the process for landowners.

Dharani portal came into existence after huge exercise: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy:

BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said if Dharani was full of flaws, why was the Congress using the 33 modules incorporated in the portal. Stating that Dharani was launched after a series of consultations, he said the initiative had benefited a large number of people in the State. “Even the Revenue Minister, who was in BRS then attended several meetings held to discuss Dharani,”he recalled.

Giving details of the Dharani exercise, he said in 2017, the BRS government took up LRUP (Land Records Updation Programs), under which 15,700 teams in 10,828 villages in 584 mandals examined the land records. “For taking up the exercise 10,809 revenue employees along with 24,000 VRAs and 535 surveyors examined the records in the villages and after taking the information, They were divided into Part-A and Part-B. About 90 percent undisputed lands were recorded in Part-A. This work was done in 100 days in 2017,”he said.

The survey revealed that there were 160 lakh acres of agricultural land and out of that 142 lakh acres were recorded in Part A and 18 lakh acres in Part-B for various reasons,he said. “KCR’s intention was to save farmers’ lands and resolve land related disputes,”he said.

Order CBI probe into Dharani irregularities: Maheshwar Reddy

BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy alleged that Dharani was a Rs. 2 lakh crore scam and that the Congress government should immediately order a CBI probe into it . He asked the government to release a white paper on the land records.

Save Wakf land: Owaisi

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said after the introduction of Dharani portal, the Wakf board lost a lot of Wakf lands. “A large number of Wakf lands are under litigation and due to Dharani it is showing as government land. My request to the government is that they should save the Wakf lands from encroachment,”he said.