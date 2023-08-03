Telangana Govt to provide various facilities to students of BC Post-Matric hostels

By Mitu David Updated On - 07:57 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: Students in the BC Post-Matric Hostels will be provided cosmetics, bedding material, woolen blankets and notebooks. In a press release on Thursday, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said as per Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s directions, an order has been issued and this move would benefit 34,000 students in 302 post-matric hostels in the State. For this the government would spend an additional amount of Rs.12 crore annually.

In addition to quality to food, the facilities for students in the BC Post-Matric hostels would be on the similar lines of the SC, ST and BC Pre-Matric hostels, the Minister said, adding that in addition to enhancing BC Welfare schools from 19 to 327, Rs.20 lakh scholarship for overseas education and fee reimbursement was being provided by the government to BC students in the State.

The government would also be paying the complete fee of the BC students studying in the institutions like IITs, IIMs, and AIIMs in the country, the Minister added.