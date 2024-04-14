| Bjp Has No Right To Speak About Farmers Says Ponnam Prabhakar

Though farmers staged protests against the anti-farmers laws for months near Delhi, the Centre was least bothered.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 09:35 PM

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the BJP had no right to speak about farmers since the union government led by BJP was responsible for deaths of 1000 farmers.

Staging a deeksha in protest against the injustice done to Telangana by the union government during the last ten years at the district Congress office here on Sunday, the Minister said the BJP MPs including union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar should think about the development done in their respective parliament constituencies before questioning Congress guarantees.

Instead of displaying the photo of Narendra Modi, who was in the PM post during the last ten years, Sanjay Kumar was seeking votes by carrying the photo of Lord Sri Ram, he said, pointing out that during his tenure as MP, he got sanctioned a Kendriya Vidyalaya, the Karimnagar-Tirupati train service, a passport office, a model school, KGBV and national highways.

Prabhakar challenged the BJP leader for a debate on the development done during the last ten years.