Telangana govt to spend Rs 3,000 cr for health infra upgrade in Hyderabad

By M. Sai Gopal Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Hyderabad: With a focus on developing government super-speciality healthcare facilities that will support the ever-increasing patient load in a metropolitan city like Hyderabad for the next decade, the Telangana government in the last 18 months has launched medical infrastructure projects worth a staggering Rs 3, 000 crore just in and around Hyderabad.

The massive expenditure to develop super-speciality government healthcare services here is being taken up simultaneously with the ongoing efforts to establish 33 new medical colleges along and attached 350-bedded speciality teaching hospitals in the state.

In the last 12 to 18 months, the State government has launched infrastructure upgradation works at all major government teaching hospitals in the city. While the main campus of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) at Afzalgunj is still embroiled in delays due to the heritage building, all its affiliated super-speciality teaching hospitals in other parts of Hyderabad are being upgraded.

Expansion works are underway at Fever Hospital, Koti ENT Hospital and Chest Hospital, Erragadda while the maternity hospitals including Petlaburj, Sultanbazaar and Niloufer have already witnessed expansion in the last two to three years.

At Fever Hospital, the State government is spending Rs. 11 crore to build a new outpatient block within the hospital campus that can accommodate up to 1,000 patients, a dialysis facility and a high-end mortuary. At Koti ENT Hospital, works worth nearly Rs. 35 crore are underway to build a new 100-bed state-of-the-art inpatient block along with 8 modular operation theatres.

The State government is also spending over Rs. 100 crore to upgrade cancer care facilities at MNJ Cancer Hospital. Apart from the 300-bedded new block coming up with a cost of Rs 65 crore, in the last one year, the State government has spent nearly Rs.15 crore each to procure high end diagnostic equipment like CT scan and develop eight-Modular Operation Theatres at MNJ Cancer Hospital.

Apart from teaching hospitals affiliated to OGH, the State government has spent nearly Rs. 100 crore at Gandhi Hospital on upgrading medical infrastructure. The hospital will soon have a 200-bedded Mother and Child Health (MCH) facility with a cost of Rs. 50 crore, and a centralised state organ transplantation centre at a cost of Rs. 30 crore. Recently, high-end CT and MRI imaging facilities worth over Rs 10 crore were launched.

In the last year or so, the State government has spent nearly Rs. 186 crore to develop medical infrastructure at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). In addition to the ongoing upgradation works at tertiary hospitals, an amount of Rs. 2, 679 crore has been sanctioned for three super-speciality hospitals in LB Nagar, Sanathnagar and Alwal, Medchal-Malkajgiri.