Hyderabad: 50-bed ICU ward inaugurated at Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad: A 50-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Osmania General Hospital (OGH), established by Cognizant in collaboration with Round Table India Trust with a cost of Rs 1.05 crore, was inaugurated on Sunday.

The ICU ward, which was inaugurated by IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan is equipped with multipara (multiple parameters) monitors, suction apparatus double jar, syringe pumps, automated external defibrillators, six and twelve channels’ ECG machines and a new elevator for patients.

The new facility will boost infrastructure and make critical care health services accessible to underserved patients at OGH. “The ICU ward will go a long way in catering to poor patients,” said OGH Superintendent Dr B Nagender.

“The initiative by Cognizant and Round Table India Trust is commendable, and will enable the government hospital in dealing with future Covid waves,” Jayesh Ranjan said.

The ICU facility is aimed at providing timely care and attention to the most vulnerable, said Sailaja Josyula, Global Delivery Head (Banking and Financial Services Practice), Cognizant.

Moriya Philip, president, Round Table India and Dilip Kumar Singh, president, Round Table International said that such initiatives are a way forward in enabling timely treatment to Covid patients and make it safer for health care workers”.

