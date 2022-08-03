Telangana govt upgrades 1,155 residential schools into junior colleges

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:25 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: The state government has upgraded 1,155 residential schools into junior colleges besides setting up 328 SC, ST, BC and Minority junior colleges in the State this academic year, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said.

Speaking after inaugurating a library in Guduru Zilla Parishad High School, Bibinagar mandal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Wednesday, Sabitha Indra Reddy said with a vision, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was establishing residential educational institutions and striving for development of education in the State.

With the State government initiating several reforms in the government schools, students joining from private to government schools have increased, she said adding the government was considering money spent on education as an investment for future generations rather than as expenditure.

The Chief Minister launched the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme to develop and strengthen the government schools on the lines of private ones, the Minister said.

Stating that several NRIs were coming forward with IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s call for development of government schools as part of Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme, the Education Minister also urged former students and those abroad to come forward for the betterment of their hometown and the schools they studied.

As per directions of the Chief Minister, steps were being taken to set up libraries in every high school in the State, the Minister said, who also launched breakfast services for students of Bibinagar Zilla Parishad School in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district under auspices of Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust.