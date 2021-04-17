Telangana govt vigilant on Covid situation, says Prashanth Reddy

State govt is focusing on four vital issues to check the virus, including testing, treating, prevention and vaccination, said the Minister

By | Published: 7:28 pm 7:29 pm

Kamareddy: With rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring Maharashtra, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy urged people living in the border areas of Maharashtra to take all Covid-19 precautions including physical distance and wearing mask for protection. He advised them avoid going out unless it is necessary.

Reviewing on the Covid-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination programme at Kamareddy district collectorate here on Saturday, Prashanth Reddy said the Telangana government was vigilant on Covid-19 situation and focusing on four vital issues including testing, treating, prevention and vaccination. In Kamareddy district, around 3,000 tests are being conducted across 29 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) and efforts have been initiated to improve treatment for those who have been tested positive.

The Minister said that till now 1.5 lakh Covid-19 tests were conducted in the district of which around 4,000 positive cases identified. Of around 4,000 patients, about 50 patients are taking treatment in Kamareddy district hospital and the remaining patients are under home isolation for treatment. About 40 beds with oxygen facility are ready in the government hospitals across the district and another 90 new beds are being arranged including 50 beds at Banswada area hospital along with 10 beds each at Domakonda, Madnoor and Yellareddy PHCs.

Prashanth Reddy admitted that there is a shortage of Remdesivir medicines in Kamareddy district and directed the officials to supply adequate medicines as well as arrange for supply of oxygen cylinders. He said that Kamareddy district is stood in top place in terms of Covid-19 vaccination covering 44 per cent of total 2.3 lakh population till date. About 4,000-5,000 persons are being vaccinated every day. He also directed the officials to deploy enforcement teams along the Maharashtra borders to ensure that people follow the Covid-19 guidelines and prevent the spread of the Covid-19 cases.

Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, Government Whip Gampa Goverdhan, Jukkal MLA Hanumanthu Shinde, Kamareddy ZP Chairman D Shobha Raju, Kamareddy Municipal Chairperson Jahnavi, Additional collector Venkatesh Dothre and other officials participated in this review meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .