Telangana govt’s initiatives strengthen rural economy: Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said the initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao including the steps for revival of caste-based professions led to the strengthening of the rural economy in the State.

Releasing fishlings into Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP), Jagdish Reddy said that as part of transforming the State into Bangaru Telangana, the Chief Minister took up several welfare schemes and development programmes which changed the face of villages and also improved the living condition of people of all sections in the State.

Stating that the multi-pronged strategy adopted by the Chief Minister had yielded results, he said that no one in rural Telangana was going to bed on an empty stomach because of the initiatives of the State government that are financially benefiting all sections of society. “In addition to providing irrigation facility to farmers through irrigation projects, village tanks have also been filled through the various irrigation projects constructed by the State government which has also ensure livelihood for fishermen,” he added.

He said fishlings were being released into village tanks and reservoirs by the Fisheries department free of cost under Integrated Fisheries Development Scheme. The state government has laid equal importance on the welfare sector and infrastructure development.

Listing out the welfare schemes including Rythu Bandhu, welfare pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubharak, he said that the state government has continued the welfare schemes including pensions to old aged, disabled and single women as it is during the financial crunch faced due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The people of all sections were living happily in the state due to the measures taken up by the state government, he added.

Rajya Sabha member Badurgula Lingaiah Yadav, MLC Tera Chinnapa Reddy, district Collector Prashant Jeevan patil, District Fisheries Officer Charitha and others were also present.

