Telangana govt’s Kanti Velugu nears completion, more than 1.6 crore persons avail benefit

This ambitious initiative has successfully screened an impressive count of 1,60,89,744 individuals across the state

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: The Kanti Velugu program, launched under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, is approaching the completion of its hundred-day campaign.

Since its inception on January 18, this ambitious initiative has successfully screened an impressive count of 1,60,89,744 individuals across the state. The program’s primary objective is to ensure that every citizen receives adequate care for their eye problems.

During this period, the program has identified 22,44,267 visually impaired individuals and provided them with free spectacles and necessary medicines. Furthermore, a significant number of 15,00,000 prescription glasses have been distributed, aiming to enhance vision and improve the overall quality of life for those in need.

A notable achievement of the Kanti Velugu program is the completion of eye screenings in 12,501 Gram Panchayats and 3,666 Municipal Wards. Moreover, screenings have already concluded in 15 districts, highlighting the extensive coverage and successful implementation of the program.

The data reveals the active participation of 75,62,259 males, 85,06,175 females, and 11,584 transgender individuals in the screening process. Also, 20,42,218 individuals have undergone screenings without any reported eye problems, emphasizing the significance of early detection and prompt intervention.

The Chief Minister expressed sincere appreciation to the medical staff, personnel from other departments, and public representatives for their dedication in ensuring the seamless operation of the Kanti Velugu program. He emphasized the necessity of conducting tests for all individuals in need and providing reading glasses immediately.

The Chief Minister further stressed the importance of delivering prescription glasses within the specified time frame. He urged for expanded testing in the remaining districts, alongside heightened publicity and increased awareness.