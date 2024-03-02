Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP announces nine candidates in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 March 2024, 08:26 PM

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde announcing the BJP candidates list for Lok Sabha Polls.

Hyderabad: The BJP on Saturday announced the names of nine candidates to contest in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Telangana.

The party leadership has renominated three of the four sitting MPs – G Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad), Bandi Sanjay (Karimnagar) and Dharmapuri Arvind (Nizamabad). Former MLA Etala Rajender, who unsuccessfully contested from Huzurabad and Gajwel assembly constituencies in the recently held elections, was fielded from Malkajgiri. Zaheerabad sitting MP BB Patil, who resigned from BRS on Friday, was given the same seat, whereas former BRS MP P Ramulu’s son P Bharath was given the ticket from Nagarkurnool currently represented by his father. Former MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Boora Narsaiah Goud were fielded from Chevela and Bhongir respectively.

Senior BJP leader Madhavi Latha was fielded from Hyderabad, currently represented by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Interestingly, there were not many surprises as most of the names except BB Patil and Bharath, who joined the BJP at the last minute, were doing rounds in the party circles.

There were speculations that the party would be announcing candidates for 10 seats, but the party high command chose to release the names of nine candidates. The BJP announced the first list of candidates earlier to ensure enough time for nominees to campaign. Meanwhile, the party high command has kept the candidate for Adilabad seat, currently represented by party MP Soyam Bapu Rao, is pending as the local leaders are opposing Bapu Rao’s candidature. Sources say a majority of local leaders, including newly elected MLAs are opposing the candidature of Bapu Rao and have already informed the party high command about their decision. Following this the party is looking for a suitable candidate who could win the seat easily.

The BJP high command is expected to soon take a decision on Mahabubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda and a few other seats where more candidates are in the fray for tickets. In Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad seats, the party is looking for strong candidates from other parties. The BJP won four MP seats in the last elections and with the party managing to win 8 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections and receiving 14 percent of votes, it is expecting to win at least 8-10 Lok Sabha seats by taking the voting percentage to 30.

* G Kishan Reddy : Secunderabad

* Bandi Sanjay: Karimnagar

* Dharmapuri Arvind: Nizamabad

* Etala Rajender: Malkajgiri

* BB Patil : Zaheerabad:

* P Bharath: Nagarkurnool

* Konda Vishweshwar Reddy: Chevela

* Boora Narsaiah Goud: Bhongir

* Madhavi Latha : Hyderabad